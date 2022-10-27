Block (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Block to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $262.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,328 shares of company stock worth $24,339,521. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Block by 10.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.