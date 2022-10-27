BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.87 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $685.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

