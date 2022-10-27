Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,854,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,658,000 after buying an additional 513,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.38.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.