BigCommerce (BIGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.61. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 181,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.