BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 42.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BancFirst news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,840 shares of company stock worth $2,682,611. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

