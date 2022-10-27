Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,854,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,658,000 after buying an additional 513,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.68 and its 200 day moving average is $262.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

