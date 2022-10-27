Anthony K. Kosinski Sells 2,203 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.