Analysts Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $11.66 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $402.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

