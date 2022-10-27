Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $197.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

