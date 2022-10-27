Air Lease (AL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

