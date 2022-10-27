AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AES by 98.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 9.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

