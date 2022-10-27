AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Stock Down 0.9 %

ADTH opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

