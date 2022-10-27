Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOLF opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

