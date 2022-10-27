16,970 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in ON by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ON by 127.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 638.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

