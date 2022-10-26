Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $448.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

