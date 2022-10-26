Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 148.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.