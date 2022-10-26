Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,321,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,142,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FOX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

