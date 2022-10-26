Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,924. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

