Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

