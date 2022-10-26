Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.1 %
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
