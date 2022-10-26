Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after acquiring an additional 176,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,820 shares of company stock worth $830,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

