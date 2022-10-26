Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,510 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 497,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

