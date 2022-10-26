WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

