VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.89. Approximately 19,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 57,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.