Tnf LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 67,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 15,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

