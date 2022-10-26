SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Olin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

