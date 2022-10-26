SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,289 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

