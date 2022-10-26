SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $288,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

