SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FN opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

