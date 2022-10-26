SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 816.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

SPXC opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

