SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

