SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,498 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.49. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

