Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $466,678.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,207.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $466,678.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,207.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

