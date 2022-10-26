Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.