Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System Price Performance

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

