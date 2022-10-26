Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,799,340 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

