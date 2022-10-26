Profund Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

