Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.