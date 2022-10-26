Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

