Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

MSFT stock opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

