Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.