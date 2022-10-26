Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,283,643 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,710,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

