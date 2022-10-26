Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

