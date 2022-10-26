Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after buying an additional 4,892,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

