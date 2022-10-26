Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.