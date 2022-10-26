iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.53 and last traded at $85.47. Approximately 1,119,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,489,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.
