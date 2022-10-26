iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 9,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 21,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.
