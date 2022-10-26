iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Trading 2.6% Higher

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 9,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.
