iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading Up 1.7%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 634,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,278,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.
