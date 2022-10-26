iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.85. Approximately 981,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 429,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

